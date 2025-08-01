Ossu!

Only a few days have passed since the release of Major Patch 1.6.0, and thanks to your awesome feedback, we have already been able to prepare the next Hotfix to further improve the gameplay and iron out some wrinkles. Let’s take a look!



Hotfix 1.6.1 notes:

Fixed a crash occurring after selecting the career option.

Physics updates: Improved the feeling of drifting with reducing tendency of cars being pushed too much inside the corners instead of maintaining higher angles - less straightening in unwanted moments, smoother drifts. Reduced problems of loosing grip randomly while doing crucial corrections to keep the car under control.

Honda NSX NA1 (1992) - further suspension calibration - better fitment of wheels to body (can be lowered more), the stock suspension height is now also lower.

Honda NSX NA1 (1992) - fixed resetting suspension height after exiting the car setup menu to the open world.

PXN VD10 - added a preset bind / preset Force Feedback.

PXN V10 - added a preset Force Feedback.

PXN V99 - added a preset bind / preset Force Feedback.

Fixed an issue with event Points of Interest markers displaying different icons than intended.

There is one more thing, Drifters...,

So far, only a few % of you have shared their thoughts on JDM: Japanese Drift Master. And we'd love to hear your impressions too! Let us know how you’re enjoying the ride through Guntama’s winding roads and your wild drifting adventures. Please know, that your feedback plays a key role in shaping the future of our game. If you haven’t done so yet, we’d really appreciate it if you left us a review on Steam - every single comment makes a difference.

Speaking of feedback, we would like to take this opportunity to point out that every opinion, suggestion, and idea you share is thoroughly analyzed and considered. We’re committed to staying in touch with our community - and based on your feedback, we see that you truly appreciate that! That said, we hear your latest concerns loud and clear, and we’re already testing appropriate changes and solutions to better suit your drifting needs.

The recent major Patch 1.6.0 was just one milestone on our journey, with many more significant updates to come - both to address pressing issues and to introduce brand-new content. With you by our side, no mountain pass, narrow road or traffic jam can stop us, and we are not slowing down a bit. Even more exciting info coming soon, so stay tuned and join the ride!

Guntama awaits your arrival, Drifters! Have a great day and see you again soon. We also encourage everyone to join our Discord server, to discuss everything JDM and talk to us directly.

Let's Drift!

The Gaming Factory Team

