1 August 2025 Build 19446569 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
So I lost track of everything I changed... or just didn't take notes... but the general idea is that I did a lot of little things and some less little things too. But I did at the very least this:


    Added:
  • Gulls
  • There is now an animation for when you research an item


    Fixed:
  • You can no longer transfer stacks into containers that you are not allowed to put things in, ie: Lost&Found
  • Local Goods Shop in Town Hall was borked, tisn't any more.


    Changed:
  • There is now an animation when researching items.


