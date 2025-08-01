- Added:
- Gulls
- There is now an animation for when you research an item
Fixed:
- You can no longer transfer stacks into containers that you are not allowed to put things in, ie: Lost&Found
- Local Goods Shop in Town Hall was borked, tisn't any more.
Changed:
Playtest Update v 0.06.10
So I lost track of everything I changed... or just didn't take notes... but the general idea is that I did a lot of little things and some less little things too. But I did at the very least this:
