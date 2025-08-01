-Added a backup system for save files. If a save gets corrupted, the game will automatically use a backup and replace the broken file.

-Fixed the missing collision on the Spin Game glass. Items can no longer be thrown into the machine.

-Added a failsafe for spin game prizes. They now auto-delete if they stay stuck for too long.

-Removed player collision on both cylinders of the polishing machine.

-Removed player collision on all panel covers.

-Fixed all panel covers, that could be clicked multiple times when opening a panel.

-Fixed the camera’s eye being visible when hacked, even if the eye upgrade was never collected.

-Removed shadows for water spray, spring, garbage, and polished stones.

-Fixed the pickaxe panel glass that could be triggered multiple times with a rock.

-Added lasers to the Deep entry when the laser tower is active.

-Fixed lasers that would partially deactivate if the player stood in front of the tower during activation.

-Fixed hints that would remain visible when the blacklight was on and the heist had started.

-Fixed sound priority bug on the stone polisher.