 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19446494 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Better DLSS settings

  • Small performance boost

  • Improved shader caching

  • Fixed hair pop-in issue

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1702591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link