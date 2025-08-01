 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19446414 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Commanders:

To continuously optimize the interstellar combat experience, 《Star Wars WarOS》has now released the Early Access Version 0.9.0.5 update. This update focuses on core feature iterations and detail refinement. Below are the specific details:


【Core Update Content】

1. Optimized certain levels (balance and mission-related content).
2. Added a rear-view camera function for vehicles (press the spacebar to enable; once enabled, use the right mouse button to continuously fire advanced ammunition).
3. Optimized ship pathfinding functionality.
4. Enhanced scene rendering effects and special effects.
5. Added an opening video.
6. Fixed several bugs.


【Feedback Channels】
If you encounter any issues or have optimization suggestions during your experience, please feel free to provide feedback through the official community (QQ Group: 894861758). Every suggestion will become an important milestone in optimizing Star Trek!

【Commander's Message】
May the new version of the starfield battlefield allow you to feel the immersive strategic charm when deploying fleets and planning galactic layouts. The next stop in the universe—let's explore together!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3259911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link