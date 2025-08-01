Dear Commanders:



To continuously optimize the interstellar combat experience, 《Star Wars WarOS》has now released the Early Access Version 0.9.0.5 update. This update focuses on core feature iterations and detail refinement. Below are the specific details:





【Core Update Content】



1. Optimized certain levels (balance and mission-related content).

2. Added a rear-view camera function for vehicles (press the spacebar to enable; once enabled, use the right mouse button to continuously fire advanced ammunition).

3. Optimized ship pathfinding functionality.

4. Enhanced scene rendering effects and special effects.

5. Added an opening video.

6. Fixed several bugs.





【Feedback Channels】

If you encounter any issues or have optimization suggestions during your experience, please feel free to provide feedback through the official community (QQ Group: 894861758). Every suggestion will become an important milestone in optimizing Star Trek!



【Commander's Message】

May the new version of the starfield battlefield allow you to feel the immersive strategic charm when deploying fleets and planning galactic layouts. The next stop in the universe—let's explore together!

