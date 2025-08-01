C.A.M.P.

Fixed a bug where players were unable to put items back in Aid Box after removing them.

Combat

Fixed the description for the Executioner's legendary mod.

Adjusted the Tenderizer Salty and Peppered mods: Salty now adds Armor Penetration. Peppered adds Limb Damage.



Perks

Rad Sponge point cost was increased to 2.

Fixed an issue with Grim Reapers Spring that caused it to not work on every kill.

Fixed an issue with Kneecapper and Heavy Hitter's that caused them to not operate as they were described.

Workshop

Over the course of this PTS we’ve rolled out a lot of changes to help give the new Workshop UI a solid foundation for all C.A.M.P. builders in the Wasteland. Today's update includes some behind-the-scenes updates, in addition to what's below, to make sure things are solid.

We need you to jump in, build, browse, and see what breaks! Your feedback is important. Please report any bugs, odd behavior, or suggestions through our channels in the Bethesda Game Studios Discord.

Thank you and happy building!