What's up, drivers!

New 2.26.2 PTR update is already here!

New modification - Ultimate PRO

This is an improved version of Ultimate with a reworked balance and the additional ability to change the car's mass. The new modification will provide comfortable handling for beginners and preserve the potential of competitive driving for experienced players.

Tire stretch setting

This is a new parameter in the dynostand which will allow you to change the ratio of rim width to tire width.

New XDS configs

7 new XDS configs for the singleplayer “Tandem drift” mode.

Enhanced Rich Presence

In the “Friends” tab in Steam, you can see more information about your friends' current activity in the game.

Bugfix

Fixed crash when changing car preset quickly

Fixed incorrect behavior of “launch control” after the restart of the race in the acceleration zone in the “Tandem drift” mode

Fixed the lack of dashboard light on some cars in night mode.

To test PTR 2.26.2, right-click on CarX Drift Racing Online in your Steam library, select "Properties" from the menu, then go to the "Betas" tab, and in the drop-down list at the top right, find the "PTR 2.26.2 - Public test pre-release 2.26.2"

