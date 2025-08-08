Today we are happy to announce our first Early Access Hotfix, you can find a full changelog below.

Titan Quest II - Early Access Hotfix 1 - 0.1.1-public.97890+win.1723

Crash Fixes

- Fixed a crash related to cleanup of UI

- Fixed an engine crash related to UI animations

- Fixed a crash that could be caused by forcefully leaving interactions with NPCs and environment objects

- Fixed a hardware dependent crash triggered by asset loading code

Quests

- Fixed one instance where immortal characters could still be killed

- Fixed an issue with a dialogue in Bandits quest not completing

- Expanded some quest trigger volumes to avoid killing quest relevant enemies prematurely and blocking the quest progress

Items

- Fixed items with primary attribute bonuses not contributing to meta attributes (FIT, CUN, RES)

Input

- Fixed jump points being unusable when Alt key is mapped to certain inputs (e.g. "Loot Plate Visibility")

- Fixed gamepad quick equip not working correctly: It reacted to key press instead of press once and was thus switching items multiple times while holding the key.

UI

- Added a button to access the Moirai Codex from the Main Menu

Visuals

- Fixed wind simulation only being enabled on low quality settings

Audio

- Various audio mixing improvements

- Fixed double playback of player barks in certain cases

- Added SFX for locked doors

- Fixed missing bossfight music for Aristomenes and Pan memory bossfights

Miscelaneous

- Fixed paused game time (e.g. in the mastery screen) not contributing to the character playtime statistic

- Fixed collision issues with some of the ladders