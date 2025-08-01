 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19446284 Edited 1 August 2025 – 15:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- A fix for volume controls that works for all SFX and cutscenes
- Making volume sliders less finicky
- Screen resolution options
- A fix for skipping cutscenes leaving some scenes 'zoomed in'

Sometimes making changes can cause other, unforeseen issues. If you run into any problems please let me know in the Community Discussions and I’ll work on a subsequent update!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2967631
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2967632
  • Loading history…
