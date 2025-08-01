- A fix for volume controls that works for all SFX and cutscenes
- Making volume sliders less finicky
- Screen resolution options
- A fix for skipping cutscenes leaving some scenes 'zoomed in'
Sometimes making changes can cause other, unforeseen issues. If you run into any problems please let me know in the Community Discussions and I’ll work on a subsequent update!
v1.1 (second attempt)
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2967631
macOS English Depot 2967632
