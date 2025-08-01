Hello fellow rats!

I've updated the game with a small patch.

As always, thanks for playing the game! And please leave a positive Steam review if you've been enjoying it. It really helps a lot :)

Here are the patch notes:

Damage Numbers In Horde Flipped damage numbers for units in Horde coming from the Left so they are now reading properly.

NEW UNIT: Supply Dratnes These are unarmed transport units that the TechnoRat use to ferry supplies across the battlefield. They have a chance (which is difficulty dependent) to randomly appear during missions across the Campaign (except mission 1), New Game + and Horde and will fly from one side of the map to another up in the sky. If you shoot them down a crate will drop from them that holds plenty of supplies: ammo, health, nades and CHz. Keep an eye out for them! They may just come in clutch.

Leaderboard Scores Backend Implementation Added Leaderboard score calculation in the backend (This should all be retroactive so your score is based off of your existing stats in your Stats book.) The things that affect your score are how many times you’ve beaten the Campaign. How many territories you have conquered in both regular and NG+. How many horde mode waves you’ve survived. How many Skirmish battles you’ve won. And also the difficulty setting you play on while doing those things. Save slot doesn't matter. It all counts. This is purely in the backend for now. Meaning you won’t see them yet, either yours or other people's. It's just so I can start collecting scores and testing behind the scenes. But feel free to Rat em Up extra hard knowing your scores are being saved from now on for future rankings. Coming very soon! In the next patch probably. If it all works. And everything does to plan. And the rats don't devour me and my soul for all eternity.

Gameflow Improvement Removed “Main Menu” and “Restart” buttons from the Campaign Death Screen. Now the only option is “Continue”. This was done to emphasize the roguelike nature of the game and help with first time players who may think that dying means a Game Over fail state completely. Other game mode death screens remain the same.

That's all for now. Happy rat killin!

Regards,

Brian