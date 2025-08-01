 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19446230 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey travelers,

It’s been a long, full week since Hotel Galactic launched in Early Access. As promised, we’re kicking off a new format: production updates, to summarize what was done and what is still to be done. If you like this way of keeping up with development, we’ll keep them coming later on as well, but for now, we want you to be aware of the fixing progress.

This first week passed like crazy. We shipped:

  • 4 patches (0.5.1 to 0.5.4) in just 7 days,

  • fixing and improving over 90 different things across quests, systems, visuals, saves, and AI behaviour, 

  • and we’re still deep in the Repair Roadmap, but we’ve also started internal planning for future production content too, to deliver our Early Access content roadmap as planned.

Cooking and Loading - Top priorities of the week!

Internally, a lot is happening. New hands on deck joined us to help us fix, optimize, and look at the game from a different perspective. Reworked planning and production processes are following our roadmap, and our team is now working like a Swiss clock. Multiple changes, not only in the game, were required, and we are staying very optimistic about those changes. Hopefully, you will notice them soon too.

A huge thank you to everyone sending us save files and player.logs through Discord and email (

support@ancientforgestudio.com). Many of the bugs fixed this week were possible thanks to your reports. Please keep them coming. <3

We’re not only working on critical fixes like infinite loading screens and cooking issues. We’re also addressing balance, performance, and edge cases that can break player flow. Farming, guest orders, kitchen systems, research, AI - everything is under the microscope and sometimes gets a full rework if needed.

Highlights from this week

  • Guests no longer get stuck during orders if daybreak happens

  • Farming tasks can now be cancelled properly (seeds, fertilizer)

  • Safe validations added for broken dish delivery and farming tasks

  • Greta no longer gets stuck on benches

  • Workers don’t drop luggage if dismissal is cancelled mid-task

  • The Crusher station works again

  • Guests won’t spam new orders without clearing the old ones

  • Autosave now triggers after cutscenes, dialogue, quest steps, and phase changes

  • Guest ship population and kitchen orders now have hard caps

  • Research tree softlocks and Sell Zone bugs fixed

  • Textures restored across Raven Lobby, farming island, arcade rooms, and research zone

  • UI and controls improved in the research tree

  • Quest guides added for research objectives

Quests updated

We made multiple improvements to the multiple quests, like:

  • Simple Life

  • Sleeping Dragon

  • Farm Empire

  • Sparn’s Birthday

  • Law is Law

  • and many more.

These now flow better, reward correctly, guide the player, and behave more reliably across saves.

Current Goals

  • Further elimination of loading screen issues based on delivered cases

  • Polish all quest interactions further into Act I

  • Improve stability in longer play sessions

  • Continue improving rendering performance

We’ll keep pushing hotfixes as frequently as possible, and we’re already preparing the ground for what comes next.
 

Thanks again for all your support, and let’s make this hotel a 5-star experience together.

Thank you,
Ancient Forge


Patch Notes of this week:

0.5.1

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2183670/view/527601321256157472?l=english
0.5.2

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2183670/view/527601321256157556?l=english
0.5.3

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2183670/view/527601321256157567?l=english
0.5.4

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2183670/view/527601954987181006?l=english



