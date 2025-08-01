The remastered version of Sokocat - Islands is here!

This major update brings visual improvements and gameplay refinements for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.





What's new:



🎨 Improved graphics: cleaner and more detailed visuals.



🕹️ Enhanced gameplay: more precise controls and smoother movement.



↩️ New Undo system: undo actions to help you solve puzzles more easily.



We hope you enjoy this refined version of the feline adventure! 🐾