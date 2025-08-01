 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19446215 Edited 1 August 2025 – 15:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The remastered version of Sokocat - Islands is here!
This major update brings visual improvements and gameplay refinements for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.


What's new:

🎨 Improved graphics: cleaner and more detailed visuals.

🕹️ Enhanced gameplay: more precise controls and smoother movement.

↩️ New Undo system: undo actions to help you solve puzzles more easily.

We hope you enjoy this refined version of the feline adventure! 🐾

Changed files in this update

Windows Sokocat - Islands Content Depot 1592881
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Sokocat - Islands Depot 1592882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link