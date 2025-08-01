The remastered version of Sokocat - Islands is here!
This major update brings visual improvements and gameplay refinements for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.
What's new:
🎨 Improved graphics: cleaner and more detailed visuals.
🕹️ Enhanced gameplay: more precise controls and smoother movement.
↩️ New Undo system: undo actions to help you solve puzzles more easily.
We hope you enjoy this refined version of the feline adventure! 🐾
🆕 Update 1.2.0.0 – Remastered Sokocat - Islands
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Sokocat - Islands Content Depot 1592881
- Loading history…
Linux Linux Sokocat - Islands Depot 1592882
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update