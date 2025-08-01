Fixed the rifles loading magazine hand bug

Changed the grabbing button for the sniper rifle

Removed the chairs from the Board Level to evade the chair bug

Fixed going through the Moon base 3d model

Fixed going through the street in the Deathmatch level

Fixed the magazine colliding with something when being loaded

Disabled the Anti Aliasing (for now)

Now chosen graphic option will show in green

Reduced the car lights strength

Added dynamic sky to the Beach level

Death post processing now works.

Damaged post processing now works

Fixed the bug where player can't respawn when being hit by something

Players can now climb things