POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
1 August 2025 Build 19446157 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. Fixed the rifles loading magazine hand bug

  2. Changed the grabbing button for the sniper rifle

  3. Removed the chairs from the Board Level to evade the chair bug

  4. Fixed going through the Moon base 3d model

  5. Fixed going through the street in the Deathmatch level

  6. Fixed the magazine colliding with something when being loaded

  7. Disabled the Anti Aliasing (for now)

  8. Now chosen graphic option will show in green

  9. Reduced the car lights strength

  10. Added dynamic sky to the Beach level

  11. Death post processing now works.

  12. Damaged post processing now works

  13. Fixed the bug where player can't respawn when being hit by something

  14. Players can now climb things

  15. Added a button in the car that can easily exit all players from the car.

