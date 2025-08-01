Fixed the rifles loading magazine hand bug
Changed the grabbing button for the sniper rifle
Removed the chairs from the Board Level to evade the chair bug
Fixed going through the Moon base 3d model
Fixed going through the street in the Deathmatch level
Fixed the magazine colliding with something when being loaded
Disabled the Anti Aliasing (for now)
Now chosen graphic option will show in green
Reduced the car lights strength
Added dynamic sky to the Beach level
Death post processing now works.
Damaged post processing now works
Fixed the bug where player can't respawn when being hit by something
Players can now climb things
Added a button in the car that can easily exit all players from the car.
Update 33 | Bug fixes and climbing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update