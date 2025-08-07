Mascot handlers!

We have just released our Prepare to Grind Update for FREE!!

We have added a new truck upgrade that lets you grind on railings (you can find the upgrade fox near the abandoned village)! There are mascot time trials (with difficulty options) for you to complete! New Pinky nails! A lot of new Mascot Support Heroes (including collaborations with hot indie bangers)! Difficulty options! New Kaso-Mart stores! More stuff to buy from Captain Sign! A new "Relax" Dialogue! Lots of bug fixes!



Everything we have added can be experienced from in progress/completed game saves, or from a new game.



The full patch notes are below.

Thank you everyone who has played the game! Your support means the world to us, and we’re delighted to be able to add some more hotness to the game.

Patch Notes:

Prepare to Grind Update:

There is now an extra truck upgrade that allows you to grind on rails and train tracks. After unlocking it, jump at a metal fence or train track, and press INTERACT to grind (you can find the upgrade fox near the abandoned village)

Time Trials have been added. There are ten to complete. Achieving par times unlocks new hero cards. Time Trials are unlocked after speaking to Shiori at the stage outside the agency and recruiting specific mascots. The options menu contains a difficulty setting for the Time Trials

Difficulty modes have been added. You can change the difficulty when starting a new game and at any time in the Options menu. The difficulty mode only affects sending money to Matriarch Shimazu (this feature unlocks part way through the game)

Added a lot of new hero cards that can be acquired from Captain Sign, the new Kaso-Mart stores and the new Time Trials. These cards include collaboration with Hot Indie Bangers, including Unbeatable, Sorry We're Closed, Paradise Killer and Dunk Dunk

All Kaso Marts can now be interacted with! Drive up to the door and see what's in store

The vocals version of the music track "Promises Lost (Promises Found)" is now available for purchase from Captain Sign

New seasonal props have been added for Halloween, Christmas, Children's Day and Obon

A lot more Pinky nails have been added. Some will appear in the world after a mascot has been recruited, others need to be unlocked from Captain Sign

You can now change the style of the button prompts between different controller types (Xbox Series, PS5, Switch). PC ONLY!

Music track skip enabled on controller (R3 by default). Keyboard still supports previous track (1 on keyboard) and next track (2 on keyboard)

Bug Fixes and Improvements: