Servers will be down momentarily.



- Some basic validation checks on dealing damage (potential for some issues here, but it needs testing).

- Fix for sometimes being able to spawn without being on a team (becoming an enemy to both teams).

- Fix for Dragon occasionally not retaining flying movement mode if activated at the same time as landing.

- Fix for Resourceful giving more ammo than intended.

- Correction to Hammer-Head tooltip.

- Bleeding local FX / Audio more obvious (a key mechanic, that many new players are not noticing).

- Debuff icons slightly larger.