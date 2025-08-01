Servers will be down momentarily.
- Some basic validation checks on dealing damage (potential for some issues here, but it needs testing).
- Fix for sometimes being able to spawn without being on a team (becoming an enemy to both teams).
- Fix for Dragon occasionally not retaining flying movement mode if activated at the same time as landing.
- Fix for Resourceful giving more ammo than intended.
- Correction to Hammer-Head tooltip.
- Bleeding local FX / Audio more obvious (a key mechanic, that many new players are not noticing).
- Debuff icons slightly larger.
