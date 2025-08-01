 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19446071 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
AI
  • Fixed an issue where Civilians would follow compliance orders from Officers even if they were far away or behind a wall
  • Updated Suspects' logic for firing through doors


GAMEPLAY
  • Updated Suspects' grenade fuse time
  • Added missing Sniper shot noise generation
  • Fixed Sniper bullet penetration issue
  • Fixed issues with hints in the "Hot Reception" mission


EQUIPMENT
  • Improved shotgun projectile movement and VFX spawn
  • Adjusted AC-60 flashlight position
  • Fixed equipment presets being incorrectly applied to AI officers in the Equipment screen


MISSION LEVELS
  • "Man's Best Friend": updated perception blocking for AI by foliage, now characters will be harder to spot when behind large bushes
  • "Breaking Point": reconfigured server room, added light switches for all rooms
  • "Window Shopping": changed glass door object
  • Updated Sniper view visuals on "High Life" and "Man's Best Friend" missions
  • Adjusted Lens Flares effect on all missions


UI
  • Added gamepad virtual keyboard for briefing chat and preset name input field
  • Added reload hint for gamepad bind in the HUD's hint popup
  • Updated loading screen images for "High Life" mission
  • Fixed an issue of not being able to switch between tabs "Equipment" and "Character" in the "Loadout" menu using gamepad
  • Fixed missing players' names in the "Team" tab in the pause menu
  • Fixed several gamepad input issues
  • Minor text fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1619311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link