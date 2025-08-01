- Fixed an issue where Civilians would follow compliance orders from Officers even if they were far away or behind a wall
- Updated Suspects' logic for firing through doors
GAMEPLAY
- Updated Suspects' grenade fuse time
- Added missing Sniper shot noise generation
- Fixed Sniper bullet penetration issue
- Fixed issues with hints in the "Hot Reception" mission
EQUIPMENT
- Improved shotgun projectile movement and VFX spawn
- Adjusted AC-60 flashlight position
- Fixed equipment presets being incorrectly applied to AI officers in the Equipment screen
MISSION LEVELS
- "Man's Best Friend": updated perception blocking for AI by foliage, now characters will be harder to spot when behind large bushes
- "Breaking Point": reconfigured server room, added light switches for all rooms
- "Window Shopping": changed glass door object
- Updated Sniper view visuals on "High Life" and "Man's Best Friend" missions
- Adjusted Lens Flares effect on all missions
UI
- Added gamepad virtual keyboard for briefing chat and preset name input field
- Added reload hint for gamepad bind in the HUD's hint popup
- Updated loading screen images for "High Life" mission
- Fixed an issue of not being able to switch between tabs "Equipment" and "Character" in the "Loadout" menu using gamepad
- Fixed missing players' names in the "Team" tab in the pause menu
- Fixed several gamepad input issues
- Minor text fixes
