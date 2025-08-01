Changes:

* at the start of each day check if player has unlocked # of days played achievements

* add UI option to hide tutorial/goals panel

* add UI option to hide input prompts



If you’re experiencing consistent issues with gardeners or stockers getting stuck and you want to help, please email your save file (save_0.json, save_1.json or save_2.json) and Player.log to help@rasm.dev. You can find them here:



C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\RobotAssembly\PlantNurserySimulator



I apologize for the inconvenience, fixing this is my top priority right now.