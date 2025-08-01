Changes:
* at the start of each day check if player has unlocked # of days played achievements
* add UI option to hide tutorial/goals panel
* add UI option to hide input prompts
If you’re experiencing consistent issues with gardeners or stockers getting stuck and you want to help, please email your save file (save_0.json, save_1.json or save_2.json) and Player.log to help@rasm.dev. You can find them here:
C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\RobotAssembly\PlantNurserySimulator
I apologize for the inconvenience, fixing this is my top priority right now.
Patch v0.5.4
