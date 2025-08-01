 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19446048 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
* at the start of each day check if player has unlocked # of days played achievements
* add UI option to hide tutorial/goals panel
* add UI option to hide input prompts

If you’re experiencing consistent issues with gardeners or stockers getting stuck and you want to help, please email your save file (save_0.json, save_1.json or save_2.json) and Player.log to help@rasm.dev. You can find them here:

C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\RobotAssembly\PlantNurserySimulator

I apologize for the inconvenience, fixing this is my top priority right now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3474701
