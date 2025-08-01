🛎️ It's Here! Run the Guild. Clean the Slimes.

Hey everyone!

After months of building, tweaking, breaking, and fixing, the Prologue for Guild Hall Simulator is finally live!

If you’ve ever wanted to run your own fantasy guild — not as a hero, but as the one in charge — this is for you.

Send out quests

Keep the guild clean (yes, slimes leave goop )

Give the correct change

Handle fame, gold, and chaos

🎮 It’s weird. It’s charming. It’s ours.

We're starting small — and that’s intentional.

This Prologue is a peek into the world, and we want your help shaping it.

👉 Download it. Break it. Tell us what you loved or hated.

❤️ We’re a tiny team trying to make something a little different and lovers of the Isekai concept with this still going much further.

Thanks for being here this early.

— Jannie & the Obsessive Games team

🧪 \[Join our Discord]

📜 Wishlist the full game

💬 Community feedback thread \[link]