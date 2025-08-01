Dreamwalker Has Officially Launched - Now 30% Off!

We’re incredibly excited to announce that Dreamwalker is out of Early Access and fully released, with a launch discount of 30% for a limited time!

This marks the culmination of over a year of hard work by a tiny team of two people - building a surreal dreamlike world while juggling full-time jobs and our first experience making a game. What started as a small idea has grown into something bigger than we imagined, thanks in no small part to all of you who joined us early and helped shape what Dreamwalker is today.

What’s New in Version 1.0?

Refined card-based combat -improved balance and gameplay

Expanded merchant system - more shops, items, and trade options

Broader card collection - new strategies and combinations

More NPCs - a more dynamic and reactive world

New dreams to uncover - deeper story and hidden rewards

Steam achievements - unlockable milestones and secrets

Improved environmental detail and atmosphere

8 languages supported - English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Russian Note: If you played during Early Access, we recommend starting a new save to fully experience all the new content, story improvements, and system changes.

New to Dreamwalker?

Dreamwalker is a narrative exploration game with light card-based combat, set inside a surreal dream world.

You’ll explore shifting realities, uncover lost memories, and solve puzzles in a strange and emotional journey.

Thank you for dreaming with us.

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review or telling a friend - it helps a small team like ours more than you know.

- The Dreamwalker Devs