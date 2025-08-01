 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445871 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:13:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The cursed dice have been cast—Luck & Loot is officially live on Steam!

🕛 Launch Time: August 1 @ 12 PM EDT | 6 PM CEST
💸 Price: $7.99 — 10% off for launch week

💜 Thank You

To everyone who helped playtest, gave feedback, shared bugs, or just cheered us on—we see you.
You’ve helped shape this game in ways we’ll always be grateful for.

And to the amazing team at Grab The Games Publishing: thank you for your support, enthusiasm, and care. You’ve made this launch smooth, exciting, and full of heart.

🌍 Launch Languages

We're kicking things off with:
🇺🇸 English | 🇪🇸 Spanish | 🇵🇱 Polish | 🇫🇷 French | 🇨🇳 Chinese | 🇰🇷 Korean
More languages are on the way!

💬 We’re Listening

Our team is on full alert today and ready to support you.
Have feedback? Bug reports? Wild dice combos to share?
Come hang out with us in the Discord — we’d love to hear from you.

🎮 Play Now on Steam:


🛍️ GrabTheGames Publisher Sale:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/GrabTheGames/sale/publishersale

💬 Join the Community & Share Feedback:

https://discord.gg/xDMpTMXnqd

