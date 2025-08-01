This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

A new hotfix in Open Beta for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 1.05.02) is now available on Steam!

You can try it right now through the Open Beta branch.

🔧 How to join the Open Beta:

Open Steam > Go to your Library

Right-click on Pro Cycling Manager 25 > Click Properties

Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown

If you encounter any bugs or want to share feedback, please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title so we can track it more easily!

🛠 Patch Note

Fixes

In stage races, breakaways almost always end up winning, the favorites' teams struggle to control the race, and well-ranked riders make it into the break too often, leading to constant instability in the general classification.

During the first stage of a tour, the peloton sometimes does not ride at all, resulting in excessive time gaps.

Information

Several of you have reported an issue with budget evolution: even though you've met (or even greatly exceeded) your confidence objective, you still receive a message on November 1st stating there will be no budget increase.

Two distinct cases have been identified:

1. Minor case: if your sponsor is not planning a budget increase, the email is mistakenly sent anyway. This is a minor bug, as no increase was supposed to happen in this scenario.

2. Confirmed bug: in some cases, a budget increase should occur, but a bug causes the email to incorrectly state otherwise.

👉 A patch addressing these bugs is planned and we aim to release it in Open Beta during the week of August 11 to 15.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<