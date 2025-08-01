 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19445851 Edited 1 August 2025 – 15:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

A new hotfix in Open Beta for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 1.05.02) is now available on Steam!

You can try it right now through the Open Beta branch.

🔧 How to join the Open Beta:

  • Open Steam > Go to your Library

  • Right-click on Pro Cycling Manager 25 > Click Properties

  • Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown

If you encounter any bugs or want to share feedback, please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title so we can track it more easily!

🛠 Patch Note

Fixes

  • In stage races, breakaways almost always end up winning, the favorites' teams struggle to control the race, and well-ranked riders make it into the break too often, leading to constant instability in the general classification.

  • During the first stage of a tour, the peloton sometimes does not ride at all, resulting in excessive time gaps.

Information

Several of you have reported an issue with budget evolution: even though you've met (or even greatly exceeded) your confidence objective, you still receive a message on November 1st stating there will be no budget increase.

Two distinct cases have been identified:

1. Minor case: if your sponsor is not planning a budget increase, the email is mistakenly sent anyway. This is a minor bug, as no increase was supposed to happen in this scenario.

2. Confirmed bug: in some cases, a budget increase should occur, but a bug causes the email to incorrectly state otherwise.

👉 A patch addressing these bugs is planned and we aim to release it in Open Beta during the week of August 11 to 15.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19445851
Depot 2511311
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link