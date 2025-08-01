Hey all, here are a few updates for ya.



Balanced fish point values



Added a portal on the island in the jungle so players can return to the cabin without traversing the entire map. This gives players more time to fish!

Added volume slider for music

Adding slider for weather in tomorrows patch

Added link to the GONE Fishing wiki in the journal (press G) to bring up the journal

Added code that will kill night time monsters if it is day time. There was a bug where they had a chance to stay alive upon sleeping. I could not figure out why this was happening so I added a self destruct function to make sure they despawn.

Added additional error checking to improve stability of the game





Fixed various issues with the keybinding options. Previously you could receive errors when trying to rebind keys that would force the player to remove their config file to fix.

Fixed bug where players could fly around in the main menu

Fixed bug where fish would use alot of cpu resources.

Fixed bug where fish trap could change size



