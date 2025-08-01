Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Added several small health packs.
Changes
- Adjusted the total duration of each battle round.
- Adjusted the positions of some scenes.
- Adjusted the collision area of dialog boxes.
- Redrawn some maps and added dialog box range indicators.
- Redrawn some maps and added secret passage indicators.
- Redrawn some clue maps and added related indicators.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 1, 2025
[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:
ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote
Changed files in this update