- Update -

Changes

Added several small health packs.



Changes

Adjusted the total duration of each battle round.



Adjusted the positions of some scenes.



Adjusted the collision area of dialog boxes.



Redrawn some maps and added dialog box range indicators.



Redrawn some maps and added secret passage indicators.



Redrawn some clue maps and added related indicators.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 1, 2025[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media: