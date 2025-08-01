 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445737
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Added several small health packs.

Changes

  • Adjusted the total duration of each battle round.
  • Adjusted the positions of some scenes.
  • Adjusted the collision area of dialog boxes.
  • Redrawn some maps and added dialog box range indicators.
  • Redrawn some maps and added secret passage indicators.
  • Redrawn some clue maps and added related indicators.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 1, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

Changed files in this update

Depot 2847741
