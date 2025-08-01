 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445706 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New: Vulcanalia Festival for the month of Aug. New pet, hero, medal, medal potion, festival elixir, treasure chest, hero frame and projectile cosmetic.
- New: 1 new crafting recipe for Vulcanalia Token.
- New: 1 new Pioneer skill to reduce equipment upgrade cost.
- Reduced token craft requirement from 5 material of each festival to 3 material of each festival.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3000031
  • Loading history…
