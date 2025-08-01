- New: Vulcanalia Festival for the month of Aug. New pet, hero, medal, medal potion, festival elixir, treasure chest, hero frame and projectile cosmetic.
- New: 1 new crafting recipe for Vulcanalia Token.
- New: 1 new Pioneer skill to reduce equipment upgrade cost.
- Reduced token craft requirement from 5 material of each festival to 3 material of each festival.
Update 0.9.8502
