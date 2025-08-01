Cumulative changes from the past 3 months:

Greetings, mercenaries!Huge thanks to everyone who participated in the beta test of the United We Stand patch. It’s time for the release of the patch: starting today, it is available to all players!This update includes all changes from the last three months of the beta branch. Over that time, we’ve been testing content with the community and now we’re ready to share the results.You can continue your old saves and they will be playable. However, if your save was started in version 0.9 or during the beta before July 18, some new features may not work properly, and story missions may behave incorrectly. If it was started before June 17, the game will lack Hexarch Tianming entirely. Saves from version 0.9 may also have issues unlocking armor sets.We recommend starting a new game for the best experience.Jupiter is no longer a safe zone, and its moons now have their own bramfatura, pact, and phase 2/3 music.Joining the struggle for control over the Solar System's economy is Hexarch Tianming, a faction known for its strict discipline and willingness to exploit all available resources, including bioreactors.Four new storyline missions for the Civilian Resistance have been added, leading to two different endings and permanently shifting the balance of power in the Solar System. These missions become available after completing “Manifesto” and “From Spark to Flame.”You can now track story mission requirements!Faction Strategies have been updated — they now show not only what missions the faction can generate, but also what they need from you to progress their storyline.Subscribed factions will display this information in the top-left corner while in space.Tooltip rework: now more concise, but packed with useful info.Medical items show what damage types they heal. Weapon trait descriptions are accessible by holding Alt.The top-right corner of an item’s tooltip now shows how many are needed to upgrade Magnum. You can also see what’s required to repair an item.The new Augmentation Department allows you to craft augments and implants (if you have the license). Department upgrades will:Gain control of a minor corporation and:The first version of our random event system is live, adding surprise encounters during missions, including third-party interventions!Another reason to maintain good faction relations: they might send you gifts.More event types coming soon.2 melee weapons, 19 ranged, 7 new ammo types (including 4 rockets), 1 backpack, 7 armor sets, 1 food item, 1 packaged drone, 2 new chips — plus 5 new unique items used in the Civilian Resistance storyline.Room presets have been restructured and expanded. They now depend more on station type than planet, so expect more visual and gameplay variety!New maps include: Europa’s mines, Martian cities, and more.Enemy barks and VO lines updated.Thanks to: PolitelyWicked, SarahRavenVictoria, VielleART, Archives (press 'q' to quaff), Suspicious Wizard, and Toshlyra for their voices!Join ourto stay updated: a refreshed roadmap and future plans are coming very soon.