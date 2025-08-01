BALANCE:
Reduced Glimmer drop rates in the end game.
BUG FIXES:
Fixed an issue where a cutscene could cause the battle start event to activate even when the encounter didn't include combat.
Added a failsafe to prevent crashes tied to buff icons on enemies without active health bars.
Fixes to characters' dynamic "maybe" responses.
Corrected Z-ordering on the camp screen.
Fixes + additional encounter compositions in the Claw Marks quest.
Bandaid fix for texture glitches upon loading the main menu.
Dev note: The texture fix is temporary and makes the game load for a bit longer. I'll add a more robust solution in a future update.
