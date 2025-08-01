 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445671 Edited 1 August 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
BALANCE:

  • Reduced Glimmer drop rates in the end game.

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue where a cutscene could cause the battle start event to activate even when the encounter didn't include combat.

  • Added a failsafe to prevent crashes tied to buff icons on enemies without active health bars.

  • Fixes to characters' dynamic "maybe" responses.

  • Corrected Z-ordering on the camp screen.

  • Fixes + additional encounter compositions in the Claw Marks quest.

  • Bandaid fix for texture glitches upon loading the main menu.

Dev note: The texture fix is temporary and makes the game load for a bit longer. I'll add a more robust solution in a future update.

Changed files in this update

