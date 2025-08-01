- A fix for volume controls to make them work for all SFX and cutscenes
- Making volume sliders less finicky
- Screen resolution options
- A fix for skipping cutscenes leaving some scenes 'zoomed in'
Sometimes making changes like this creates other, unforeseen issues. If you encounter any errors from this fix, please let me know in Community Discussions and I will push another fix ASAP!
V1.1 - fixes and tweaks
