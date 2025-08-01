Greetings, Viceroys!

We’re back with another hotfix to address issues you've brought to our attention since the Update 1.8 release.

Most importantly, we’ve identified and resolved the problem of prolonged loading times. We’re sorry for any inconvenience it may have caused. We haven’t experienced it before Update 1.8 went live, and it caught us by surprise just as much as it did you. We’re therefore very grateful for all your reports!

Changelog:

Fixed and improved loading times. Our internal testing shows loading times now match or are even shorter than those from version 1.7.

Improved the UI scaling of the construction menu on ultra-wide monitors.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the Cornerstone icon from disappearing from the HUD after selecting a Cornerstone. This would sometimes lead to the game being paused indefinitely if an ephemeral cornerstone was offered. This should be fixed now as well.

Fixed a bug that caused the Tree Grazer to sometimes open more glades than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused the Riverlands modifier to sometimes fail to generate a proper map and display an error during loading.

Fixed a bug that caused the need orders to sometimes switch between "done" and "undone" for a split-second when need fulfillment changed at the last second.

Fixed a bug where the Hearth Resolve value in some need tooltips was obstructed by incorrectly scaled text in Simplified Chinese.

Fixed a bug that caused flame effects to disappear when mirroring certain decorations.

Fixed a bug that caused builders to misjudge the distance to local storage when deciding which building to construct.

Fixed a rare bug that caused empty map fields to sometimes appear as inaccessible after cancelling building placement.

Fixed a few typos in the Ukrainian version of the game (Aunt Lori, Seal Contracts).

Fixed a few typos in the Simplified Chinese version of the game (citadel resources upgrade, Stormbird Egg world event).

Fixed a few typos in the Japanese version of the game (Protected Trade, Plague of Fishmen).

Fixed a few typos in the French version of the game (species tooltips, Dedication, Book of Water).

Thank you once again for all your support. We wish you a great time with the game and hope you have a fantastic weekend.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

