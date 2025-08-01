Sorry for the wait, it's finally time for a new stable build! There are new Knights, many new animations, the build is ready for DLC#3 (which will be released at the same time on all our platforms)! It will include 10 exclusive characters you can carry around your playthroughs!
And then reworked items, many fixes, and Toy Princess is now seriously looming over the Kingdom!
I'll work to have Toy Reign ready by the next Stable build! I'll take some extra time to ensure things go smoothly!
Thank you for all the bug-reports you post on our server!
Size: 901 MBs
Additions and changes:
New trait added: Merch Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)
New trait added: Monk Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)
New trait added: Bartender Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)
5 new "Bambola" items added for Merch Knight. Gift them to Princesses to increase Diplomacy scores between Reigns
New weapon added: Stone Mask (rare drop for Merch Knight)
New armor added: Monk Mala (rare drop for Monk Knight)
New armor added: Bartender Blouse (rare drop for Bartender Knight)
Wolf Harvest Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
JAWS NSFW Animation #1 added
JAWS has been added as DLC character
Sword Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
Sword Princess has been added as DLC character
Desert NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added
Desert (Satyr) NPCs NSFW Animation #3 added
Moth NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added
Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #6 added
Dragon Carriage to Tea Parties added in Kingdom Below
Moonlight Cloak is now Light Armor, rather than General Armor
New enemies added to the Bestiary: Balloon Trooper, Foddy, KING
Item reworked: Ghastly Hand Mirror
Added for Shadow Reign military win at 2500 Population
New Music Effect added: Sound Sleep
Optimized Pyramid map
Adjusted Drider Princess areas
Added / Locked in Beta:
Toy Park can now be visited!
Added Tea Party lines for Toy Princess
Added Toy scene I
Added Toy scene II
Added Toy scene III
Toy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added in the Gallery
SUCC Toy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added in the Gallery
The first batch of Toy equipment has been added (Jingle Knife, Toy Tag, Harriet™ Hat, Harriet™ Plush)
Wu-Ching NPC added in Toy Park
Added 50+ dialogues for Toy NPCs
Added new dialogues for Toy Park visitors
Added Bullet Starr cannons to travel quickly to the surface from Toy Park
Toy wars are now possible
Toy Egg Wish added: "Short Fuse"
Toy Chicken Wish added: "Bad Blood!"
New item added: Toy Mirror
Fixes:
Fixed Corvid form crashes when transferring mid-flight
Fixed Paper Boy not giving the weather report on clear days
Fixed crashes when making wishes with NG Candies trading
Fixed Komachi not selling Plant/Shadow prisoner costumes
Fixed Hammerhead Port conquer bugging if Mermaids are in there while Finhead still stands
Fixed NG Candy "gain more Swirlies" upgrade causing your Rattesein account to have decimals
Fixed Queen's New Clothes not enabling Hot Spring dates
Fixed Deep Baths buggy bench
Fixed "Water Smart", "Full Love" and other special States being removed after resting in Inns or Campsite
Fixed missing Clockwork Knight sprites while wearing the Pumpkin Head
Fixed Slicer Elite, Masuka, Crusader Princess, and other enemies not registering correctly in the Bestiary
Fixed Human Hot Springs date crash
Fixed Shadow Djinn's orbs from spawning on top of the player
Fixed issues with Bird diplomacy changes
Fixed Skeleton Princess not reacting when gifter Panties
Fixed NG Bonus "-5% damage taken" saying it's "-10" on some occasions
Fixed Plant Reign being inaccessible via the Diplomacy options in the other southern Reigns
Fixed many issues with NPC presence in Reigs, siege balance, and conquests
Fixed Guild Knight + description to match its 100% exp boost
Fixed issues with some special skills (Shields, Slime Puddle...)
Fixed Nubian Scythe not triggering "Muscle Up" skill
Fixed Nubian Scythe not triggering "Heavy Blows" skill
