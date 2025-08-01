Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Sorry for the wait, it's finally time for a new stable build! There are new Knights, many new animations, the build is ready for DLC#3 (which will be released at the same time on all our platforms)! It will include 10 exclusive characters you can carry around your playthroughs!

And then reworked items, many fixes, and Toy Princess is now seriously looming over the Kingdom!

I'll work to have Toy Reign ready by the next Stable build! I'll take some extra time to ensure things go smoothly!

Thank you for all the bug-reports you post on our server!

Size: 901 MBs

Additions and changes:

New trait added: Merch Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

New trait added: Monk Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

New trait added: Bartender Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

5 new "Bambola" items added for Merch Knight. Gift them to Princesses to increase Diplomacy scores between Reigns

New weapon added: Stone Mask (rare drop for Merch Knight)

New armor added: Monk Mala (rare drop for Monk Knight)

New armor added: Bartender Blouse (rare drop for Bartender Knight)

Wolf Harvest Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

JAWS NSFW Animation #1 added

JAWS has been added as DLC character

Sword Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

Sword Princess has been added as DLC character

Desert NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

Desert (Satyr) NPCs NSFW Animation #3 added

Moth NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #6 added

Dragon Carriage to Tea Parties added in Kingdom Below

Moonlight Cloak is now Light Armor, rather than General Armor

New enemies added to the Bestiary: Balloon Trooper, Foddy, KING

Item reworked: Ghastly Hand Mirror

Added for Shadow Reign military win at 2500 Population

New Music Effect added: Sound Sleep

Optimized Pyramid map

Adjusted Drider Princess areas

Added / Locked in Beta:

Toy Park can now be visited!

Added Tea Party lines for Toy Princess

Added Toy scene I

Added Toy scene II

Added Toy scene III

Toy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added in the Gallery

SUCC Toy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added in the Gallery

The first batch of Toy equipment has been added (Jingle Knife, Toy Tag, Harriet™ Hat, Harriet™ Plush)

Wu-Ching NPC added in Toy Park

Added 50+ dialogues for Toy NPCs

Added new dialogues for Toy Park visitors

Added Bullet Starr cannons to travel quickly to the surface from Toy Park

Toy wars are now possible

Toy Egg Wish added: "Short Fuse"

Toy Chicken Wish added: "Bad Blood!"

New item added: Toy Mirror

Fixes: