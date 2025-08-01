 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445582 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Sorry for the wait, it's finally time for a new stable build! There are new Knights, many new animations, the build is ready for DLC#3 (which will be released at the same time on all our platforms)! It will include 10 exclusive characters you can carry around your playthroughs!

And then reworked items, many fixes, and Toy Princess is now seriously looming over the Kingdom!

I'll work to have Toy Reign ready by the next Stable build! I'll take some extra time to ensure things go smoothly!

Thank you for all the bug-reports you post on our server!

Size: 901 MBs

Additions and changes:

  • New trait added: Merch Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

  • New trait added: Monk Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

  • New trait added: Bartender Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

  • 5 new "Bambola" items added for Merch Knight. Gift them to Princesses to increase Diplomacy scores between Reigns

  • New weapon added: Stone Mask (rare drop for Merch Knight)

  • New armor added: Monk Mala (rare drop for Monk Knight)

  • New armor added: Bartender Blouse (rare drop for Bartender Knight)

  • Wolf Harvest Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

  • JAWS NSFW Animation #1 added

  • JAWS has been added as DLC character

  • Sword Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

  • Sword Princess has been added as DLC character

  • Desert NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

  • Desert (Satyr) NPCs NSFW Animation #3 added

  • Moth NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

  • Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #6 added

  • Dragon Carriage to Tea Parties added in Kingdom Below

  • Moonlight Cloak is now Light Armor, rather than General Armor

  • New enemies added to the Bestiary: Balloon Trooper, Foddy, KING

  • Item reworked: Ghastly Hand Mirror

  • Added for Shadow Reign military win at 2500 Population

  • New Music Effect added: Sound Sleep

  • Optimized Pyramid map

  • Adjusted Drider Princess areas

Added / Locked in Beta:

  • Toy Park can now be visited!

  • Added Tea Party lines for Toy Princess

  • Added Toy scene I

  • Added Toy scene II

  • Added Toy scene III

  • Toy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added in the Gallery

  • SUCC Toy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added in the Gallery

  • The first batch of Toy equipment has been added (Jingle Knife, Toy Tag, Harriet™ Hat, Harriet™ Plush)

  • Wu-Ching NPC added in Toy Park

  • Added 50+ dialogues for Toy NPCs

  • Added new dialogues for Toy Park visitors

  • Added Bullet Starr cannons to travel quickly to the surface from Toy Park

  • Toy wars are now possible

  • Toy Egg Wish added: "Short Fuse"

  • Toy Chicken Wish added: "Bad Blood!"

  • New item added: Toy Mirror

Fixes:

  • Fixed Corvid form crashes when transferring mid-flight

  • Fixed Paper Boy not giving the weather report on clear days

  • Fixed crashes when making wishes with NG Candies trading

  • Fixed Komachi not selling Plant/Shadow prisoner costumes

  • Fixed Hammerhead Port conquer bugging if Mermaids are in there while Finhead still stands

  • Fixed NG Candy "gain more Swirlies" upgrade causing your Rattesein account to have decimals

  • Fixed Queen's New Clothes not enabling Hot Spring dates

  • Fixed Deep Baths buggy bench

  • Fixed "Water Smart", "Full Love" and other special States being removed after resting in Inns or Campsite

  • Fixed missing Clockwork Knight sprites while wearing the Pumpkin Head

  • Fixed Slicer Elite, Masuka, Crusader Princess, and other enemies not registering correctly in the Bestiary

  • Fixed Human Hot Springs date crash

  • Fixed Shadow Djinn's orbs from spawning on top of the player

  • Fixed issues with Bird diplomacy changes

  • Fixed Skeleton Princess not reacting when gifter Panties

  • Fixed NG Bonus "-5% damage taken" saying it's "-10" on some occasions

  • Fixed Plant Reign being inaccessible via the Diplomacy options in the other southern Reigns

  • Fixed many issues with NPC presence in Reigs, siege balance, and conquests

  • Fixed Guild Knight + description to match its 100% exp boost

  • Fixed issues with some special skills (Shields, Slime Puddle...)

  • Fixed Nubian Scythe not triggering "Muscle Up" skill

  • Fixed Nubian Scythe not triggering "Heavy Blows" skill

