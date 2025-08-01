Version 1.6.5 is here!
Added support for Third Person Camera!
Switch cameras easily with default V key (Can be changed in settings).
Now you can view your own outfit in Third Person Camera!
A lot of improvements in Camera mechanics!
Various Fixes!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Switch cameras easily with default V key (Can be changed in settings).
Now you can view your own outfit in Third Person Camera!
A lot of improvements in Camera mechanics!
Various Fixes!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update