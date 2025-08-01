 Skip to content
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19445553 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.6.5 is here!

Added support for Third Person Camera!

  • Switch cameras easily with default V key (Can be changed in settings).

  • Now you can view your own outfit in Third Person Camera!

  • A lot of improvements in Camera mechanics!

  • Various Fixes!

New Survival Map: Seaway Titan

