Achievements are here!

Forest Guardians, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived! 🌿

We're thrilled to announce that Steam Achievements are now live in WildRise! Track your progress as you help Floofi restore nature's splendor and crack through the concrete world.

What's New:

✨ 15 Achievements to unlock as you master the art of nature restoration

🏆 Progress Tracking - From your first sprout to becoming a WildRise Master

🎯 Difficulty Challenges - Test your skills across all difficulty modes

🤫 Hidden Secrets - Discover special achievements that reward exploration and dedication

Whether you're just starting your journey or you're already a seasoned guardian, there's something for everyone to strive for. And for those who love to explore every corner of the game... Floofi might have a special surprise for you!

The concrete won't crack itself—dive back in and show the world what a true Forest Guardian can accomplish! 🌸🍄✨

Happy puzzling,

The WildRise Team