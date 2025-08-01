We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support on launch day, and we’re working hard to address bugs, improve usability, and add a few quality-of-life improvements to bring you the best possible experience with our sister.
⭐ Visit discord.gg/V85ACb79xF to join our community
Come hang out with fellow fans, share your feedback, and get sneak peeks on upcoming features!
Here’s the first patch to improve your overall experience with our sister:
⚙️ Patch Notes
💡 QUALITY OF LIFE:
- The character now starts at a smaller size during the tutorial, and the scaling range has been extended.
- Subtitle size can now be adjusted in the settings menu.
- Quest texts are now fully opaque for better readability.
- Minigames now open in fullscreen to prevent accidental clicks outside the game.
- The settings menu scrollbar no longer cuts off the Fidget Frequency sliders.
- All Steam achievements now include Chinese translations.
🛠️ BUGFIXES:
- The "For me?" and "Gifting season" achievements now unlock properly.
- Shop items locked by affection now unlock automatically without restarting the game.
🔮 WHAT'S NEXT?
We’ve seen your feedback — with over 300 comments and mentions of Steam Workshop support, it’s on the way.
Soon, you’ll be able to upload custom models and share your creations with the community.
Just don’t blame us if your sister gets a little sad about being replaced 👀💕
But hey, maybe she’ll support you anyway. (as long as you don’t forget who your first sister was)
More features and surprises coming soon!