Major 1 August 2025 Build 19445284 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Introducing an exclusive hat collection for the main antagonist Kili that will add madness to your gameplay!

The bundle includes:
1️⃣ Summer style - simple baseball cap for unexpectedly casual look
2️⃣ Winter variant - pom-pom beanie to make his crimes more absurd
3️⃣ Fan outfit - psychedelic dog hat for complete madness

Update also includes:
✔ Fixed rare bugs when changing hats
✔ Optimized character animation
✔ Improved shadow textures

Now Kili can spread chaos in a brand new, even crazier look!

