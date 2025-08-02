Hello, Chefs! 🧑🏻‍🍳🦞

We’re back with a fresh update that gives you more control over how you run your seaside restaurant in Coastal Kitchen Simulator. Thanks to your continued feedback, we’ve rolled out several updates aimed at improving your overall experience and making restaurant management feel smoother and more enjoyable.

Let’s dive into what’s new in this update:

1. Employee Status

We’ve added new status texts to help you better understand what your employees are doing, like “otw taking food”, “otw taking dirty plates”, "cleaning dirty plates", "resting", etc. This employee status helps you manage the kitchen more efficiently without second-guessing their behavior.

We’ve also improved their cleaning tasks, as employees can now wash scattered tray piles to keep the kitchen area tidier and running more smoothly.

2. Utensil Activation Update

You can now activate kitchen utensils more intuitively by clicking directly on them. We've also refined the warning messages to make it clearer when a utensil needs to be activated, helping you avoid unnecessary confusion.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where multiple employees couldn’t take orders at the same time.

Fixed “idle” status showing incorrectly during employee rest and shortened the rest duration.

Fixed employees getting stuck inside customer tables or when trying to clean already-empty tables.

As part of our commitment during Early Access, we always open to all feedback and suggestions to make this game as mature as possible. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts. 🦐🥘

And, if you’re enjoying the game, we’d love to hear your thoughts in a Steam review! It really helps us grow and improve the experience for all.

Thank you for being part of the community.

Cheers! 🧑🏻‍🍳