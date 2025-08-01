- Fixed bug where the player would get stuck after watching cutscene in VIP room.
- Made music note sprite slightly thicker so that saxophone HUD displays correctly in 16:10 resolution.
- Fixed in-game menu changing input when entering curtains.
- Read dialogue can now be skipped faster.
- Fixed game state related bugs.
- Fixed resolution drop down menu remaining open after selecting resolution.
- In-game menu and inventory can no longer be opened when performing an equipped action.
- Other minor fixes and changes.
Patch 1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update