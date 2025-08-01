 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445271 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug where the player would get stuck after watching cutscene in VIP room.
- Made music note sprite slightly thicker so that saxophone HUD displays correctly in 16:10 resolution.
- Fixed in-game menu changing input when entering curtains.
- Read dialogue can now be skipped faster.
- Fixed game state related bugs.
- Fixed resolution drop down menu remaining open after selecting resolution.
- In-game menu and inventory can no longer be opened when performing an equipped action.
- Other minor fixes and changes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380951
