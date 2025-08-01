- Fixed bug where the player would get stuck after watching cutscene in VIP room.

- Made music note sprite slightly thicker so that saxophone HUD displays correctly in 16:10 resolution.

- Fixed in-game menu changing input when entering curtains.

- Read dialogue can now be skipped faster.

- Fixed game state related bugs.

- Fixed resolution drop down menu remaining open after selecting resolution.

- In-game menu and inventory can no longer be opened when performing an equipped action.

- Other minor fixes and changes.