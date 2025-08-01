The modern-day Japanese simulation RPG "Dramatic Road: Wind's Origin" released a major update, version 0.90, on August 2nd, Japan time.

To celebrate this major update, we will be holding a 30% off sale until August 15th, Japan time.

Version 0.90 adds a variety of new features, including the main scenario of Part 2, "Blue Octave."

\[Major Updates]

- Stages 14-26 have been added.

- A new difficulty level, "Normal," has been added. The difficulty level can be changed at any time from the "Options" menu during intermissions.

- The name of the previous "Standard" difficulty level has been changed to "Tactical."

- New playable units have been added.

- "Extra Maps" have been added. Extra Maps are a type of free map that allow new units to join upon completion.

- The level cap for allied units has been raised to 29.

- Many new actions/skills have been added that allied units can acquire by leveling up.

- Significant adjustments have been made to action/skill performance. Due to this change, when loading save data from version 0.83 or earlier, the learned/enhanced state of actions will be initialized. All AcP consumed during initialization will be refunded.

- Fixed some UI behavior.

- Fixed various bugs.

We will continue to work hard on updates for the official release.

If you have any requests regarding the game, please contact us.

Reviews/Discussions, please send us your requests!