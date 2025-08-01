Bilbili Video

Hello, my lords! Today’s topic is related to the special skills of the military units.

I have added some regionalized battalions, which can only be recruited if you own a specific fief.

Their recruitment quantity is extremely limited, and they cannot upgrade their equipment. Additionally, they possess a unique special skill.

When the battalion level is upgraded to Level 5, this skill will be automatically unlocked.

Next, let's take a look at the special skills of each battalion.

More regionalized units and special skills will be added in the future.

For those who need to look carefully, you can pause the video to check by yourself.

New battalion skills will only exist in the relevant battalions that are newly recruited.

Current Version

2025.8.1