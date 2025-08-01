Hello, my lords! Today’s topic is related to the special skills of the military units.
I have added some regionalized battalions, which can only be recruited if you own a specific fief.
Their recruitment quantity is extremely limited, and they cannot upgrade their equipment. Additionally, they possess a unique special skill.
When the battalion level is upgraded to Level 5, this skill will be automatically unlocked.
Next, let's take a look at the special skills of each battalion.
More regionalized units and special skills will be added in the future.
For those who need to look carefully, you can pause the video to check by yourself.
New battalion skills will only exist in the relevant battalions that are newly recruited.
Current Version
2025.8.1
OK1 - When the battlefield lasts more than 72 rounds (equivalent to two years) and the attacking side is outnumbered, the attack is directly judged as a failure to prevent excessively prolonged wars.
OK2 - The issue where each battalion’s number of kills per round is one more than the actual number of enemies.
OK3 - Standing battalions display the number of enemies killed in the previous war.
OK4 - After an AI is declared war on, the probability of it swapping territories with others to create a battlefield is reduced.
OK5 - The calculation method of the king’s authority has been adjusted; titles, royalists, friends, knights, standing battalions, fiefs, and contract clauses will all affect authority.
OK6 - The health prayer fails to take effect.
OK7 - Fixed the red text error that may occur during imperial missionary activities in the Imperial Council.
OK8 - Mercenaries cannot recruit other mercenaries; optimized and adjusted the mercenary AI.
OK11 - When viewing an AI’s standing battalions, those in a combat state will also be displayed.
OK12 - Fixed the issue where the emperor could be voted for themselves during the imperial council’s heir election.
OK13 - If the home territory of a feudal battalion is occupied by others while it is on an expedition, the battalion will immediately retreat from the battlefield.
OK14 - Special skills of battalions.
OK15 - Increased the cost of exchanging piety for claims; it now requires 35 points.
OK16 - The upper limit of some data is set to 100.
OK17 - The upper limit of Templar knights is changed to 2 teams; their numbers are reduced, special skills are added, and they cannot be expanded.
OK18 - The number of knight guards is reduced, special skills are added, and they cannot be expanded.
OK19 - Added shield defense data to the display of soldier recruitment templates.
OK20 - Fixed the issue where the Imperial Levy Reform of the Holy Roman Empire was not taking effect.
OK21 - Fixed the problem where monasteries repeatedly become chosen ones.
Changed files in this update