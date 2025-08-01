Hey everyone,

Update 1.2 for No Plan B is now live! I’ve added new Skirmish missions, fixed some long-standing bugs, and launched a new DLC: No Plan Z!

Oh, and to celebrate, No Plan B is 30% off for a limited time.

✨ What’s New in 1.2

New Skirmish Missions

This update brings in a new batch of Skirmish missions, one for each scenario of each faction, making it 19 in total. More challenge and more chances to test your planning under pressure.

Important Fixes & Improvements

Thanks to your feedback, I’ve squashed a few nasty bugs that may have disrupted your experience during the planning phase:

Snipers' field of view now correctly account for vision through windows.

Grenades throws no longer get cancelled when using the undo feature while planning.

Fixed the first FBI mission having a VIP to save instead of an objective to take 🤦‍♂️

🧟‍♂️ No Plan Z Is Out Now

No Plan Z is a new DLC for No Plan B and it takes the tactical gameplay you know into zombie territory. The rules are the same, but the stakes are higher, and survival is never guaranteed.

Here’s what to expect:

A new kind of threat : Your enemies have been infected by a deadly virus, making them weaker but faster, more aggressive, and far more numerous.

Unpredictable behavior : Infected enemies won’t hesitate to charge your squad head-on or spit infected blood from a distance, forcing you to adapt your tactics.

New Skins: Each faction gets new unique skins to tweak your style and dive deeper into this new universe.

If you've ever wondered how your tactics hold up when the enemy doesn't think or stop, this is your chance to find out.

Note: Once you purchase the DLC, Zombie Mode will be enabled by default for all your existing squads. You can disable it at any time in the squad settings.

💥 30% Off for a Limited Time

To mark the launch of No Plan B 1.2 and No Plan Z, No Plan B is 30% off!

If you’ve been on the fence or want to bring friends into the squad, now’s the time.

🙏 Thanks for the Support

As always, thank you for playing, reviewing, and sharing feedback. It means a lot, and it helps me continue building and improving the game.

I hope you enjoy the new content and I can’t wait to hear what you think.

Stay tactical,

– GFX47