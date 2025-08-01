 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19445143 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Drought Warning System

Droughts are now predictable: affected tiles display a 2-turn warning before the change takes effect, allowing better planning.

Cold Snap Visibility

Tiles now clearly show when a Cold Snap escalation is active, helping you identify which areas are affected and adapt accordingly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
