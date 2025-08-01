 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19445097 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed a shadow issue in Stoneholdt (North Entrance) and a touchup in Ziegfried's room at Goldmill.

-Gave Mara a Healing Relic.

-Added a Wandering Merchant to Falconvale.

-Multiple Enemies updated with Silence and Bleed Attacks.

-Panthro given Bite + Scratch Attacks. Also given Bleed Effects.

-Added some extra reminders, and a path block, for Riko to use the Portal Scrolls.

-Reverted the Timed Input change from Patch v2.1 for Emperor Claye. All Stolen Items are the same, regardless of whether Timed Inputs are selected or not.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3571691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link