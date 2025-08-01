-Fixed a shadow issue in Stoneholdt (North Entrance) and a touchup in Ziegfried's room at Goldmill.

-Gave Mara a Healing Relic.

-Added a Wandering Merchant to Falconvale.

-Multiple Enemies updated with Silence and Bleed Attacks.

-Panthro given Bite + Scratch Attacks. Also given Bleed Effects.

-Added some extra reminders, and a path block, for Riko to use the Portal Scrolls.

-Reverted the Timed Input change from Patch v2.1 for Emperor Claye. All Stolen Items are the same, regardless of whether Timed Inputs are selected or not.