-Fixed a shadow issue in Stoneholdt (North Entrance) and a touchup in Ziegfried's room at Goldmill.
-Gave Mara a Healing Relic.
-Added a Wandering Merchant to Falconvale.
-Multiple Enemies updated with Silence and Bleed Attacks.
-Panthro given Bite + Scratch Attacks. Also given Bleed Effects.
-Added some extra reminders, and a path block, for Riko to use the Portal Scrolls.
-Reverted the Timed Input change from Patch v2.1 for Emperor Claye. All Stolen Items are the same, regardless of whether Timed Inputs are selected or not.
