 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19445060 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello and thank you for playing Dare to Lucid Dream!
We are very grateful for the positive feedback, and to add on to the experience we're applying a few bug fixes and additions to the game.

Fixes:
- Grammar and typos (Mostly in the Portuguese version)
- Sprite overlaps
- Missing text box contents in the Portuguese version

Additions:
- New trailer videos

Thank you for your attention.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3055531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link