Hello and thank you for playing Dare to Lucid Dream!
We are very grateful for the positive feedback, and to add on to the experience we're applying a few bug fixes and additions to the game.
Fixes:
- Grammar and typos (Mostly in the Portuguese version)
- Sprite overlaps
- Missing text box contents in the Portuguese version
Additions:
- New trailer videos
Thank you for your attention.
Patch 1.1 details
