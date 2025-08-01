🪨 Stoneworms & Scorps got nerfed (a bit)
They were acting like ancient gods of annihilation, so we slowed them down a notch. Your troops might now have a chance to actually breathe before dying.
💥 Generator explosion toned down
On older systems, the visual kaboom was a bit too much kaboom. Now it’s still boom, just less doom for your framerate. Visual difference? Barely noticeable. Performance? Noticeably better.
🎬 Hidden Intro Cutscene Fix
Turns out the camera had a little wanderlust and drifted too far left. It’s now properly focused, so the secret image is displayed as intended. Yes, there's a hidden intro. No, you didn't imagine that.
Some small fixes
