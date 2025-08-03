Hello everyone!

Although most of this update was already available in version 6.95, this new version still brings an important element for better understanding of the game mechanics: the tutorial mode!

For this reason, I took the time to share it with you.

The next version will be 7.1, which will mainly give you access to the unfinished prototype of the campaign hub, and the first mission of the scenario!

I'm already actively working on it.

Thanks to all, and have fun! ;)



Additions:



Drone destruction animation

Satellite laser "Eperon"

Ability to enter firing coordinates of the Eperon via a numeric keypad

New desert ground texture

AC-1 canopy

Ammo box in the desert

Tutorial mode



Balancing:



Heartbeat accelerates each time you get hit when health is at 0.



Fixes:



The ArachnoTank no longer spawns in the air

Reduced unpredictable movements of the AC-1 thanks to the addition of a dead zone on the joysticks

Enemy info now displays again on the ATH

Turrets and ammo boxes no longer spawn inside the cave walls

Changed text zones to sliders for volume control and camera sensitivity

The map can no longer appear while the game is paused

