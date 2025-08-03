 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19444989 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
Although most of this update was already available in version 6.95, this new version still brings an important element for better understanding of the game mechanics: the tutorial mode!
For this reason, I took the time to share it with you.
The next version will be 7.1, which will mainly give you access to the unfinished prototype of the campaign hub, and the first mission of the scenario!
I'm already actively working on it.
Thanks to all, and have fun! ;)

Additions:

Drone destruction animation
Satellite laser "Eperon"
Ability to enter firing coordinates of the Eperon via a numeric keypad
New desert ground texture
AC-1 canopy
Ammo box in the desert
Tutorial mode

Balancing:

Heartbeat accelerates each time you get hit when health is at 0.

Fixes:

The ArachnoTank no longer spawns in the air
Reduced unpredictable movements of the AC-1 thanks to the addition of a dead zone on the joysticks
Enemy info now displays again on the ATH
Turrets and ammo boxes no longer spawn inside the cave walls
Changed text zones to sliders for volume control and camera sensitivity
The map can no longer appear while the game is paused

