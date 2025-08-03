Hello everyone!
Although most of this update was already available in version 6.95, this new version still brings an important element for better understanding of the game mechanics: the tutorial mode!
For this reason, I took the time to share it with you.
The next version will be 7.1, which will mainly give you access to the unfinished prototype of the campaign hub, and the first mission of the scenario!
I'm already actively working on it.
Thanks to all, and have fun! ;)
Additions:
Drone destruction animation
Satellite laser "Eperon"
Ability to enter firing coordinates of the Eperon via a numeric keypad
New desert ground texture
AC-1 canopy
Ammo box in the desert
Tutorial mode
Balancing:
Heartbeat accelerates each time you get hit when health is at 0.
Fixes:
The ArachnoTank no longer spawns in the air
Reduced unpredictable movements of the AC-1 thanks to the addition of a dead zone on the joysticks
Enemy info now displays again on the ATH
Turrets and ammo boxes no longer spawn inside the cave walls
Changed text zones to sliders for volume control and camera sensitivity
The map can no longer appear while the game is paused
V7.0 Linux+Windows
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update