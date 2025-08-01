 Skip to content
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19444830
Update notes via Steam Community

👑 The Last King is Out Now!

Step into the sandals of a fallen warrior and reclaim your destiny.

Explore ancient lands, battle ruthless enemies, and uncover the secrets of a shattered kingdom.

This is your legacy. This is your war.

