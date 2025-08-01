Change log version 1.0.4 (50):
CONTENT
You can now name your settlement (Village)
Composter now can craft Manure out of 2 Poop
You can now sell Equipment to the Traveling Merchant
Every other NPC has a Kisil Coin action now (Herbalist sells Chlormeleons by the way) 👀
Endless Mode is available only after Expert difficulty wins now
QUALITY OF LIFE
You can now stack Bone cards on Sawmill to craft Bone Flute
Increased the zoom out range
increased the board (table) area
Priority spawns will now stack to the nearest card (Potatos and Ovens for instance)
Nothing can be stacked with Outhouse now, only Poop (no interrupted Poop disposal)
FIXES
Fixed hint/equipped cards minor bug
Fixed Recipe Book search + click card of same type bug
Fixed a bug on tutorial where you got stuck on craft Well quest
Fixed a bug where you could when and trigger the No People event dialog above the End Game Panel
Fixed a bug where on switching/resetting profiles the Customization data didn't update
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
Changed files in this update