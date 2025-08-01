Change log version 1.0.4 (50):

CONTENT

You can now name your settlement (Village)

Composter now can craft Manure out of 2 Poop

You can now sell Equipment to the Traveling Merchant

Every other NPC has a Kisil Coin action now (Herbalist sells Chlormeleons by the way) 👀

Endless Mode is available only after Expert difficulty wins now

QUALITY OF LIFE

You can now stack Bone cards on Sawmill to craft Bone Flute

Increased the zoom out range

increased the board (table) area

Priority spawns will now stack to the nearest card (Potatos and Ovens for instance)

Nothing can be stacked with Outhouse now, only Poop (no interrupted Poop disposal)

FIXES

Fixed hint/equipped cards minor bug

Fixed Recipe Book search + click card of same type bug

Fixed a bug on tutorial where you got stuck on craft Well quest

Fixed a bug where you could when and trigger the No People event dialog above the End Game Panel

Fixed a bug where on switching/resetting profiles the Customization data didn't update

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe