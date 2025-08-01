 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19444792 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log version 1.0.4 (50):

CONTENT

  • You can now name your settlement (Village)

  • Composter now can craft Manure out of 2 Poop

  • You can now sell Equipment to the Traveling Merchant

  • Every other NPC has a Kisil Coin action now (Herbalist sells Chlormeleons by the way) 👀

  • Endless Mode is available only after Expert difficulty wins now

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • You can now stack Bone cards on Sawmill to craft Bone Flute

  • Increased the zoom out range

  • increased the board (table) area

  • Priority spawns will now stack to the nearest card (Potatos and Ovens for instance)

  • Nothing can be stacked with Outhouse now, only Poop (no interrupted Poop disposal)

FIXES

  • Fixed hint/equipped cards minor bug

  • Fixed Recipe Book search + click card of same type bug

  • Fixed a bug on tutorial where you got stuck on craft Well quest

  • Fixed a bug where you could when and trigger the No People event dialog above the End Game Panel

  • Fixed a bug where on switching/resetting profiles the Customization data didn't update

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

