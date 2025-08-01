This patch includes various improvements and fixes.
Gameplay & Balance
• Introduced a full medication system plus new teas and elixirs that grant resilience buffs.
• Chicken catching is faster and easier; added extra chicken spawners.
• Animals now avoid each other; wolves deal slightly more damage and hares spawn more reliably.
• Starter clothes and Linen Tunic stats reduced; coat, scarf and other garments retuned.
• Craftable Destruction Hammer lets you dismantle player-built structures.
• Building rules tightened—structures can no longer be placed on rocks, roofs or inside village props.
• Added more water veins near the start area to speed up settlement planning.
• Adjusted fall-damage curve and added camera shake on heavy impacts.
• Torch and bow handling refined; hot-key equipping, crouch-jump and air-sprint exploits removed.
• New “Please move” command asks nearby NPCs to step aside.
AI & NPCs
• Villagers display overhead icons for sleep, work, morale and needs.
• Dead NPCs lose collision and are correctly shown as deceased in the overview.
• Assigned animals no longer duplicate on load; farm animals gain overhead icons.
• Path-finding after sleep/wake cycles improved to reduce stuck characters.
• Animal spawners mute themselves when empty.
World & Level Design
• Added barriers and collision to stop players from climbing onto village roofs, entering attics or crossing unfinished areas.
• Filled gaps in rocks, rivers and foliage that could trap players; fixed multiple out-of-bounds soft-locks.
• Many landscape and building meshes converted to Nanite for smoother performance.
• Reworked ore nodes, stone collision and tree-cutting; all trees now use a 1.4 m interaction distance.
• Extra sticks, mushrooms, medicine and water sources placed throughout the demo level.
• Village centre, tutorial house and Martyn’s home polished; tutorial workbench can no longer be built inside props.
User Interface
• Complete inventory overhaul with more reliable equip/unequip flow and dynamic pop-ups.
• Brand-new overhead icon system for villagers, animals and key objects.
• Settings menu expanded with FOV, V-Sync, window mode, mouse inversion, sensitivity and fully functioning audio sliders.
• Item tooltips now show durability and detailed effects; shoe stats are visible.
• Language dropdown added; supports English, German, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.
• Quest journal separates completed quests and removes focus from closed entries.
• Game-flow pop-ups guide new players and can be skipped.
• Shade indicator icon added; shadow buff description clarified.
• Loading screens feature gameplay hints.
Audio
• New equip/unequip sounds for tools, weapons and clothing.
• Added ambient crow calls, refined village atmosphere, improved campfire and river loops.
• Seasonal music system with smoother cross-fades and random silence between tracks.
• New UI click, mouse-wheel, buff, tiredness and sleep-widget sounds.
• Cutscenes balanced to match in-game volume; hunting arrow SFX updated.
• Footstep audio for grass and stone surfaces refined.
Visuals
• Character faces, lip-sync and clothing weights polished; destruction VFX added for dismantled buildings.
• Motion-blur while sprinting reduced; post-processing and light complexity optimized.
• Repaired broken materials, rock normals, reed placement and river clipping.
• Added icons for new buildables, gambling table, stable animals and multiple wiki entries.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed rare soft-lock when loading after death or while holding a chicken.
• Duplicate buffs on load resolved; buff timers now reset correctly.
• Torch can be unequipped via inventory; workbench no longer traps the player on respawn.
• Prevented players from getting stuck in workbenches, foliage rocks, cliffs or river cracks.
• Corrected quest flow for sister dialogue, hammer crafting and hunger missions.
• V-Sync toggle works; language setting no longer resets; countless smaller collision, subtitle, spelling and UI-scaling issues addressed.
Localization
• Extensive translation pass across all supported languages; hundreds of new lines and character barks localized.
• Subtitles added for all NPC wave barks; item names and descriptions polished for clarity.
Known Issue
• A new bow mesh has been added to the files but is not yet craftable—implementation will arrive in a future update.
Enjoy your time in the frontier, and please keep the feedback coming!
