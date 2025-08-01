This patch includes various improvements and fixes.



Gameplay & Balance

• Introduced a full medication system plus new teas and elixirs that grant resilience buffs.

• Chicken catching is faster and easier; added extra chicken spawners.

• Animals now avoid each other; wolves deal slightly more damage and hares spawn more reliably.

• Starter clothes and Linen Tunic stats reduced; coat, scarf and other garments retuned.

• Craftable Destruction Hammer lets you dismantle player-built structures.

• Building rules tightened—structures can no longer be placed on rocks, roofs or inside village props.

• Added more water veins near the start area to speed up settlement planning.

• Adjusted fall-damage curve and added camera shake on heavy impacts.

• Torch and bow handling refined; hot-key equipping, crouch-jump and air-sprint exploits removed.

• New “Please move” command asks nearby NPCs to step aside.



AI & NPCs

• Villagers display overhead icons for sleep, work, morale and needs.

• Dead NPCs lose collision and are correctly shown as deceased in the overview.

• Assigned animals no longer duplicate on load; farm animals gain overhead icons.

• Path-finding after sleep/wake cycles improved to reduce stuck characters.

• Animal spawners mute themselves when empty.



World & Level Design

• Added barriers and collision to stop players from climbing onto village roofs, entering attics or crossing unfinished areas.

• Filled gaps in rocks, rivers and foliage that could trap players; fixed multiple out-of-bounds soft-locks.

• Many landscape and building meshes converted to Nanite for smoother performance.

• Reworked ore nodes, stone collision and tree-cutting; all trees now use a 1.4 m interaction distance.

• Extra sticks, mushrooms, medicine and water sources placed throughout the demo level.

• Village centre, tutorial house and Martyn’s home polished; tutorial workbench can no longer be built inside props.



User Interface

• Complete inventory overhaul with more reliable equip/unequip flow and dynamic pop-ups.

• Brand-new overhead icon system for villagers, animals and key objects.

• Settings menu expanded with FOV, V-Sync, window mode, mouse inversion, sensitivity and fully functioning audio sliders.

• Item tooltips now show durability and detailed effects; shoe stats are visible.

• Language dropdown added; supports English, German, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

• Quest journal separates completed quests and removes focus from closed entries.

• Game-flow pop-ups guide new players and can be skipped.

• Shade indicator icon added; shadow buff description clarified.

• Loading screens feature gameplay hints.



Audio

• New equip/unequip sounds for tools, weapons and clothing.

• Added ambient crow calls, refined village atmosphere, improved campfire and river loops.

• Seasonal music system with smoother cross-fades and random silence between tracks.

• New UI click, mouse-wheel, buff, tiredness and sleep-widget sounds.

• Cutscenes balanced to match in-game volume; hunting arrow SFX updated.

• Footstep audio for grass and stone surfaces refined.



Visuals

• Character faces, lip-sync and clothing weights polished; destruction VFX added for dismantled buildings.

• Motion-blur while sprinting reduced; post-processing and light complexity optimized.

• Repaired broken materials, rock normals, reed placement and river clipping.

• Added icons for new buildables, gambling table, stable animals and multiple wiki entries.



Bug Fixes

• Fixed rare soft-lock when loading after death or while holding a chicken.

• Duplicate buffs on load resolved; buff timers now reset correctly.

• Torch can be unequipped via inventory; workbench no longer traps the player on respawn.

• Prevented players from getting stuck in workbenches, foliage rocks, cliffs or river cracks.

• Corrected quest flow for sister dialogue, hammer crafting and hunger missions.

• V-Sync toggle works; language setting no longer resets; countless smaller collision, subtitle, spelling and UI-scaling issues addressed.



Localization

• Extensive translation pass across all supported languages; hundreds of new lines and character barks localized.

• Subtitles added for all NPC wave barks; item names and descriptions polished for clarity.



Known Issue

• A new bow mesh has been added to the files but is not yet craftable—implementation will arrive in a future update.



Enjoy your time in the frontier, and please keep the feedback coming!

