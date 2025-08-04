『陰キャラブコメ インシツマシマシ』にて
以下のアップデートを行いました。
・ナレーションボイスオン／オフ機能の実装
「環境設定」→「ボイス」から設定可能です。
大変長らくお待たせいたしました🙏
引き続き陰湿生活をお楽しみください！
