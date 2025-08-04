 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19444616 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

『陰キャラブコメ インシツマシマシ』にて

以下のアップデートを行いました。


・ナレーションボイスオン／オフ機能の実装


「環境設定」→「ボイス」から設定可能です。

大変長らくお待たせいたしました🙏

引き続き陰湿生活をお楽しみください！

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2795281
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2795282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link