Hello, this is the \[Stellar Witch] team.

First, we sincerely thank all players who actively participated in the gameplay data collection from July 25th to August 1st. Your valuable play logs will be used as essential resources for improving game quality and creating a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Today, August 1st, 2025, all gameplay log collection has concluded. Moving forward, we will thoroughly analyze the collected data and actively apply it to various aspects including game system improvements, balance adjustments, and content additions. We will return with an even better version soon, so please look forward to it!

Your continued interest and support provide great strength to our development. Thank you.