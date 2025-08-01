This week’s update is all about performance! We discovered that our detailed voxel damage meshes were the main culprit behind slowdowns in large-scale battles. The system has now been streamlined and optimized, resulting in major FPS gains during intense combat.
💻 On our old test laptop, we’re seeing nearly double the framerate in late-game battles! (There are still some slow-downs when a lot is going on—but we’re on it! 😊)
We’re heading out for a short summer break, so the next patch will land in late August. It’ll be a big one—featuring a UI and skill overhaul, plus the long-awaited Selection Wheel for building! 🛠️🎯
⚔️ Combat & Units
Improved Combat Performance: Reworked damage mesh code for smoother, more efficient battles.
Platoon Recovery: Destroyed friendly platoons are now properly restored after battle, even if fully wiped out.
Overcap Platoons Clean-Up: Friendly platoons above the population cap are now correctly removed when Barracks are deleted.
🛠️ Building & Tools
Hammer Repairs: The Building Hammer now also repairs damaged cubes and prefabs, not just builds.
Economic Zone Tool Placement Logic: Tools now avoid blocking doorways or entries when placed on economic zones.
Edge Placement Fix: Fixed some tools that could reach beyond the edges of economic zones.
🧠 Minions & AI
Multifloor Pathfinding: Fixed a rare Unreal Engine bug causing minions to walk to the wrong floor in multi-level economic zones.
🧱 Prefabs & UI
Prefab Health Bars: Fixed an issue where health bars stayed hidden even when prefabs were taking damage.
Street Building Bug: Fixed a display bug where the minion count appeared during street economic zone construction.
💥 Crashes & Stability
Projectile Prefab Crash: Fixed a crash caused by projectile-type prefabs trying to fire during destruction.
Bestiary Crash: Resolved a crash when opening the Grave Brute entry in the Bestiary.
Changed files in this update