1 August 2025 Build 19444560 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This week’s update is all about performance! We discovered that our detailed voxel damage meshes were the main culprit behind slowdowns in large-scale battles. The system has now been streamlined and optimized, resulting in major FPS gains during intense combat.

💻 On our old test laptop, we’re seeing nearly double the framerate in late-game battles! (There are still some slow-downs when a lot is going on—but we’re on it! 😊)

We’re heading out for a short summer break, so the next patch will land in late August. It’ll be a big one—featuring a UI and skill overhaul, plus the long-awaited Selection Wheel for building! 🛠️🎯

⚔️ Combat & Units

  • Improved Combat Performance: Reworked damage mesh code for smoother, more efficient battles.

  • Platoon Recovery: Destroyed friendly platoons are now properly restored after battle, even if fully wiped out.

  • Overcap Platoons Clean-Up: Friendly platoons above the population cap are now correctly removed when Barracks are deleted.

🛠️ Building & Tools

  • Hammer Repairs: The Building Hammer now also repairs damaged cubes and prefabs, not just builds.

  • Economic Zone Tool Placement Logic: Tools now avoid blocking doorways or entries when placed on economic zones.

  • Edge Placement Fix: Fixed some tools that could reach beyond the edges of economic zones.

🧠 Minions & AI

  • Multifloor Pathfinding: Fixed a rare Unreal Engine bug causing minions to walk to the wrong floor in multi-level economic zones.

🧱 Prefabs & UI

  • Prefab Health Bars: Fixed an issue where health bars stayed hidden even when prefabs were taking damage.

  • Street Building Bug: Fixed a display bug where the minion count appeared during street economic zone construction.

💥 Crashes & Stability

  • Projectile Prefab Crash: Fixed a crash caused by projectile-type prefabs trying to fire during destruction.

  • Bestiary Crash: Resolved a crash when opening the Grave Brute entry in the Bestiary.

