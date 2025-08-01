This week’s update is all about performance! We discovered that our detailed voxel damage meshes were the main culprit behind slowdowns in large-scale battles. The system has now been streamlined and optimized, resulting in major FPS gains during intense combat.

💻 On our old test laptop, we’re seeing nearly double the framerate in late-game battles! (There are still some slow-downs when a lot is going on—but we’re on it! 😊)

We’re heading out for a short summer break, so the next patch will land in late August. It’ll be a big one—featuring a UI and skill overhaul, plus the long-awaited Selection Wheel for building! 🛠️🎯

⚔️ Combat & Units

Improved Combat Performance : Reworked damage mesh code for smoother, more efficient battles .

Platoon Recovery : Destroyed friendly platoons are now properly restored after battle , even if fully wiped out.

Overcap Platoons Clean-Up: Friendly platoons above the population cap are now correctly removed when Barracks are deleted.

🛠️ Building & Tools

Hammer Repairs : The Building Hammer now also repairs damaged cubes and prefabs , not just builds.

Economic Zone Tool Placement Logic : Tools now avoid blocking doorways or entries when placed on economic zones.

Edge Placement Fix: Fixed some tools that could reach beyond the edges of economic zones.

🧠 Minions & AI

Multifloor Pathfinding: Fixed a rare Unreal Engine bug causing minions to walk to the wrong floor in multi-level economic zones.

🧱 Prefabs & UI

Prefab Health Bars : Fixed an issue where health bars stayed hidden even when prefabs were taking damage.

Street Building Bug: Fixed a display bug where the minion count appeared during street economic zone construction.

💥 Crashes & Stability