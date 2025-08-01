 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19444526 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where 'try again' button wouldnt reset the deck state
  • deck unlock achievements now get doublechecked at startup
  • added words: ninjas, angsty, angstier, angstiest

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3264171
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3264172
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link